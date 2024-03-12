Donald Wayne Sells 595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 776,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

