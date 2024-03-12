Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DRM opened at C$20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$841.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$16.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.82.

Insider Transactions at Dream Unlimited

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$405,791.84. Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

