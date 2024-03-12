Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.15. 2,686,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,860,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.00 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,362,841.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,139,073 shares of company stock valued at $323,790,012 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.