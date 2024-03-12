Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Joshua T. Brumm Sells 66,387 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,704,154.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,697. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.