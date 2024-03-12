Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENZN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
