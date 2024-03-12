Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $24.81

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $24.81 or 0.00034699 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $66.14 million and $13.34 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,669,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,580 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

