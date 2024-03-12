EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 12,824,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

