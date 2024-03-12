Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $474.05 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,947.35 or 0.05554555 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion and approximately $26.93 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00019554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,093,479 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

