Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on March 28th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $122.10 and a 52-week high of $199.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
