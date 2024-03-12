Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on March 28th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $122.10 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

