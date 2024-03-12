Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Short Interest Up 314.3% in February

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FLFV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,387. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

