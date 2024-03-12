Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.59. The company had a trading volume of 982,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,524. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $346.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

