Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,581,067.44 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Formula One Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 64,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
