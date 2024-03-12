Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,581,067.44 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 64,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.