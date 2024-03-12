Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRLA remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 252.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 481,534 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,195,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,550 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

