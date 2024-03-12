Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,504,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,172. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $546.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

