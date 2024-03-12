Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,314,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

