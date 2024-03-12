Galliford Try Holdings plc (GFRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Galliford Try Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 251.05 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a market capitalization of £257.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 165.08 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.18 ($3.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.03.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.