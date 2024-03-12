Galliford Try Holdings plc (GFRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 251.05 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a market capitalization of £257.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 165.08 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.18 ($3.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.03.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.