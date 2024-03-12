GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.72). Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

GCP Student Living Trading Up 424,900.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market cap of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.50.

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

