GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.26. 370,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.