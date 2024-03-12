Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 237.6% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of GGROW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 84,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGROW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Further Reading

