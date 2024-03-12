Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. 283,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

