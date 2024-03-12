Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
About Hang Lung Group
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
