Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $101,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $321,686 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.95%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

