Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $157.71 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00005989 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.71 million and approximately $123,274.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00017624 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00024924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,195.89 or 1.00030862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00179819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31288451 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $34,796.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.