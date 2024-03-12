Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 328.8% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.