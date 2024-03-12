HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

