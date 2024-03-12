Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 8,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

