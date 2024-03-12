Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 8,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.16.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
