Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 1,262,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,311. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

