Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IPXX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 80,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,978. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPXX. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,050,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 422,021 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

