Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,737.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $20,467.50.

On Monday, January 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.