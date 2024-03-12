Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Sells 31,425 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,998,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,581,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.