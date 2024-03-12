Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Sells 19,935 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 38,998,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,581,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Bank of America cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 219,414 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.