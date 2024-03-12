Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

