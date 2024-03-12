Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 260.9% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 260.9% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $226.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3155 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.