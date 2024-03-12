iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,208 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

