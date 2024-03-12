iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the February 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 19,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.06.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
