iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the February 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 19,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

