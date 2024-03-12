Johanna Flower Sells 4,800 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 1,542,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,192. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

