Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 14.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KVACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
