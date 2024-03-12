Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KVACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

