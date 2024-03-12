Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,587,216 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

