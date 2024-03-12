Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 160,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,093. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.
Lasertec Company Profile
