Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 160,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,093. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

