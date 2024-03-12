Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 139.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.5%.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.1 %

LEG stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

