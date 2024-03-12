LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 302.5% in February

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 302.5% from the February 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NXCLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.38%.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

