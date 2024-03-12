LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a growth of 250.1% from the February 14th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 857.2 days.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
