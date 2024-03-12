Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

LOW traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. 1,218,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

