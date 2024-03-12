Madhu Ranganathan Sells 7,264 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total transaction of C$280,278.53.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$44.34 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

