Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $144,884.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00017569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00024825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.00 or 1.00028971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00180575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000919 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $121,369.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

