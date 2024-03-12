MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.06

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.06 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 457756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $84,983,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 70.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

