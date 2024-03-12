Mantle Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306.14 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $306.14 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.07873977 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $318,123,700.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

