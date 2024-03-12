Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marten Transport

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 383,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,430,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 214,292 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.