Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.57 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Mdex has a total market cap of $80.83 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

