Metahero Price Up 56.4% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $50.93 million and $2.62 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

